Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $14.60 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 6,851,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

