Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 47,173 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,173 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. 6,074,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,803. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

