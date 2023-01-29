Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

