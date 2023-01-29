Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.59 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
