Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.59 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

