UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 5.9% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00015635 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $2.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00404414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017176 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.91267019 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,229,498.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

