Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. 910,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Barclays raised shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

