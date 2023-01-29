UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.05. 3,177,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,423. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.42. The company has a market cap of $454.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

