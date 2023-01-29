United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $460.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $419.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.88. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $438.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

