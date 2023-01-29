United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $1.90 on Friday. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%.

In other news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163 in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.