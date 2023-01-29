Uniswap Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00029303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $90.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

