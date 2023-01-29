Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unilever Profile

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

