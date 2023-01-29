UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.12

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, UMA has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $146.40 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00008939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00400057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,686.61 or 0.28081045 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00569507 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

