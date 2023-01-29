Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Update

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 37,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 18,223,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,909,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

