Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.99 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

