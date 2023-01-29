Tribe (TRIBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $611,490.91

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $112.74 million and $611,490.91 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

