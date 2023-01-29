Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 17,650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,738 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.