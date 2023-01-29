Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.91. The stock had a trading volume of 514,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,532. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average of $188.13.

