Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.51. 198,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.