Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 779 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $265.98. 2,478,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

