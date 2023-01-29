Traxx (TRAXX) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $175,080.32 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars.

