Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.30-10.60 EPS.

TSCO stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

