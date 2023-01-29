TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMZ stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

