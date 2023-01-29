Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Threshold has a total market cap of $450.85 million and $54.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 95% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00216104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002812 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,482,743,969.447774 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04780613 USD and is down -13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $202,759,039.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.