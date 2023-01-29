The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah Purchases 273,400 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) Director Parag Shah purchased 273,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,000.

Parag Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westaim alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Parag Shah purchased 125,000 shares of Westaim stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,750.00.

Westaim Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Westaim stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$2.92. 29,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,920. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.85 million and a P/E ratio of 36.50.

About Westaim

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.