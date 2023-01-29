The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,249,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,938. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

