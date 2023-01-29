The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.7 %

MOS stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.