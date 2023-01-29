The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

