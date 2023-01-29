The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $3.08 on Friday. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,688 shares of company stock valued at $98,258. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Honest by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honest by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Honest by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.