The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.45.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

