The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.26).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG opened at GBX 308.50 ($3.82) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 309.20 ($3.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 272.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.59.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

