The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$315.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

