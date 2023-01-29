The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,739,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,299 shares of company stock valued at $47,598,960. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

