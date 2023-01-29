The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AZEK by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,439. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

