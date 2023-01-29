The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $127.83 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

