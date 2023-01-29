Tevis Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shell by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 81.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.