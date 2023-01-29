Tevis Investment Management Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,910,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average is $329.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

