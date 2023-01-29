Tevis Investment Management Purchases 710 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

