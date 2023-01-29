Tevis Investment Management Invests $97,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $567,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.