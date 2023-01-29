Tevis Investment Management Has $880,000 Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

