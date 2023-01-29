Tevis Investment Management Has $172,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Tevis Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $186.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $243.12.

