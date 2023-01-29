Tevis Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,785 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,019,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.07 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

