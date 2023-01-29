Tevis Investment Management Buys 49 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $290.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.