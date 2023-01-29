Tevis Investment Management Acquires 310 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 677.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 150,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

INGR opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

