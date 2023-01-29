Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.88 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $71.88 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016286 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009141 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001900 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,992,266,770 coins and its circulating supply is 5,965,380,621,522 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.