Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

