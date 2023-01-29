Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $130.92 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $130.92 million and $49,400.24 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00399720 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.52 or 0.28057394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00576739 BTC.

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,517,799 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

