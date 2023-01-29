Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 50.4% in January

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0308 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 65,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,723,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,969.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 65,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,723,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,969.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,955,747 shares in the company, valued at $159,283,959.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 713,404 shares of company stock worth $2,992,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 216,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,107,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251,743 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 575,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 96,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.