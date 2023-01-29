Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

