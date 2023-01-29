Tellor Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $39.46 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $16.82 or 0.00070939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and $5.47 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00401474 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.01 or 0.28180500 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00570810 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,345,928 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
