TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,100 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 768,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.
TDCX Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,826. TDCX has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.