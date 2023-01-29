TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,100 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 768,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,826. TDCX has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that TDCX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

